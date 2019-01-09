PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey) (SNP)
Q2 Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk) (SNP)
Q3 Tom Pursglove (Corby) (Con)
Q4 Andrew Selous (South West Bedfordshire) (Con)
Q5 John Spellar (Warley) (Lab)
Q6 Sir Edward Davey (Kingston and Surbiton) (LD)
Q7 Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon) (LD)
Q8 Gill Furniss (Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough) (Lab)
Q9 Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon) (Lab)
Q10 Mr Clive Betts (Sheffield South East) (Lab)
Q11 Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) (Con) What discussions she has had with the Mayor of the West Midlands on the creation of employment in that region; and if she will make a statement.
Q12 Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) (SNP)
Q13 Rachael Maskell (York Central) (Lab)
Q14 Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch) (Lab)
Q15 Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields) (Lab)

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

