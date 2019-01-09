Lord Adonis Calls For Wealth-Segregated Oxbridge Colleges

Completing his ascension to become a living meme, loony Lord Adonis has out-Remained the out-of-touch Remain stereotype by taking the time to write a Guardian article calling for new segregated colleges in Oxford and Cambridge, just for disadvantaged students. The lefty Remain hat-trick of Oxbridge, Guardian, and a bone-headed well-meaning idea that will only serve to create problems…

His lengthy article has been absolutely slammed on social media for the very obvious reason that further social segregation at Oxbridge will only entrench the problem he is trying to fix. The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the Government and I’m here to help’…