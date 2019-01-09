Hard Left Remain Protesters Harassing Commons Staff Going Into Portcullis House

Commons staff have been complaining that they are having to run a gauntlet of intimidating Remain protesters while trying to get into Portcullis House. The hard left protesters appear to be from Movement for Justice by Any Means Necessary, the McDonnell-backed Trotskyite group who organised the so-called “day of rage” in 2017 and have refused to disavow violence. They have been shouting aggressively at staffers with challenges of “Where are you going?” and “Are you going to the Labour meeting?” A police van has arrived to monitor the situation…