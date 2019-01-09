Craig Mackinlay Found Not Guilty

Thanet South’s Tory MP Craig Mackinlay, who has been facing a protracted legal battle over his 2015 election spending in South Thanet, has been found not guilty of breaking electoral law by Southwark Crown Court. He had stood accused of failing to declare up to £66,600 on staffing, accommodation, advertising, and a battle bus during the bitter campaign against Nigel Farage.

The jury deliberated the case for 53 hours and 29 minutes, and while they found Mackinlay not guilty, senior Tory staffer Marion Little was found guilty of two counts of “intentionally encouraging or assisting offence under Serious Crime Act.” She was given a suspended sentence. The judge gave CCHQ a tongu-lashing as well…

