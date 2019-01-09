Calais Port Chief: Dover Queue Scaremongering “Is Not True”

The President Chairman of the ports of Boulogne-Calais, Jean-Marc Puissesseau has told the Today Programme that “the trucks will be passing as they are doing today” through his port. He confirmed that with customs his port will only be checking for veterinary and sanitary controls, “for which we have already been building infrastructure and parking, but that will not influence the traffic in Dover.”

“We will not control the exports, only asking the papers already, the custom declaration, that’s all! The import, as you won’t control [restrict], there will not be a queue in Dover because there will not be control, so where is the problem?!”

Maybe it’s time that scaremongering Remainers started to listen to the experts…

People:
January 9, 2019 at 8:47 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove told the Cabinet today that some MPs opposing May’s Brexit deal are

“like mid-50s swingers waiting for Scarlett Johansson to turn up…..”.

H/t Sam Coates 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.