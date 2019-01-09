BBC Asian Network Asks If Teen Should Be Killed For Apostasy

The BBC Asian Network has been asking its listeners this morning whether they support Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun leaving her family, or presumably whether they think she should be killed. Seriously.

This question will not have come as a shock to regular listeners to the BBC Asian Network, who will be aware that it has a history of being tone deaf to contemporary moral norms. If a Tory MP had posed any of these questions, the ‘liberal’ left would have ended their careers…

The BBC Asian Network has the second highest budget per listener of any BBC Radio station, and the lowest audience figures for any BBC station…

UPDATE: BBC Asian Network has now deleted their original tweet, but Guido has preserved it for readers in horrifying technicolour: