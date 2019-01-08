Trump Demotes EU’s Diplomatic Status Without Even Telling Them

The EU has been getting a taste of its own medicine in Washington DC, with EU diplomats being frozen out of swanky gatherings after Donald Trump downgraded the EU delegation’s diplomatic status from “member state” to “international organisation”. The EU’s fantasies of being a superstate brought crashing back down to reality…

Best of all, according to DW the US State Department didn’t even bother informing the EU about the demotion, leaving them to work it out for themselves as their ‘ambassador’ gradually stopped receiving invitations to parties. The EU finally clicked after he was snubbed at the state funeral for George H. W. Bush, only being called to pay respects dead last after 150 other foreign diplomats had already had their turn. A US official later said they “forgot” to tell them. Try not to shed a tear…