SpAd Moves: Downing Street Departures

Following the news that May’s close adviser Alex Dawson is leaving No 10 for Peter Mandelson’s Global Counsel outfit, Guido can reveal another move with Kenny Ferguson also leaving Downing Street to become Special Adviser to Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay alongside Steph Lis. Ferguson had been Downing Street’s Chief Press Officer for Brexit and the Economy since October 2017 and was previously at the Treasury and DfID. Congratulations…

Guido can also confirm Amber Rudd’s lineup at DWP. Rudd has kept on Esther McVey’s SpAds Alex Hitchcock and Jean-Andre Prager, who continues to work between DWP and No 10, alongside Jason Stein who joined from the Treasury in December. Get in touch with any further updates…