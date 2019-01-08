Skint Sadiq Splashing £300,000 of Taxpayers’ Cash on PR Firm

It turns out that the £30,000 Sadiq Khan blew on Freud Communications to find celebrities to tweet about his pet social media campaign was only the tip of the iceberg of his egoistic largesse. Guido can reveal that the Mayor has in fact shelled out almost £300,000 to the swanky PR firm in the two and a half years since he became Mayor in 2016. How can he justify spending this much on self-congratulatory campaigns when Crossrail is heading towards being £2 billion in the red and TfL is facing a £1 billion operating deficit?

The Mayor’s Office was forced to release figures detailing exactly how much has been spent on Freuds – £126,000 in 2016/17, £120,000 in 2017/18, and £48,000 so far this financial year, totalling £294,000. This is just part of the £2.8 million increase in PR and marketing spend since Sadiq became Mayor, and on top of the fifteen press officers he already employs. All paid for by the taxpayer…