Salmond Wins Sexual Harassment Case Against Scottish Government

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond has won his judicial review against the Scottish Government over its handling of the sexual misconduct allegations against him. The Court of Session ruled that the Scottish Government’s decisions regarding the case had been “unlawful”, with the Scottish Government admitting that appointing an investigating office who had “prior involvement” in the case had been a breach of their guidelines. Salmond is not off the hook yet, the separate police probe into him is still ongoing…

