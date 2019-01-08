Government Advises UK Businesses to Sue EU

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, & Sport has issued ‘no deal’ guidance to individuals and businesses who own ‘.eu’ domain names, warning that they may need to “seek legal advice” in the event that the EU takes the unprecedented step of trying to revoke all .eu domain names registered in the UK. Guido can think of at least one particularly litigious owner of a .eu website…

“You may wish to seek advice from your local domain name registrar on whether the terms of your contractual agreement provide for any recourse in the event of revocation of a .eu registration. You may also want to seek legal advice.”

You could say the Government is following Donald Trump’s advice after all…

January 8, 2019 at 3:15 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove told the Cabinet today that some MPs opposing May’s Brexit deal are

“like mid-50s swingers waiting for Scarlett Johansson to turn up…..”.

H/t Sam Coates 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.