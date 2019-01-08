Drone Sighting Shuts Down Heathrow

Despite anti-drone technology being purchased by both Heathrow and Gatwick, the UK’s largest airport has suspended all flights due to an alleged drone sighting near the runway. Developing…

UPDATE: A Heathrow spokesperson has said:

“We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience”

UPDATE II: Heathrow spokesperson has said departures have resumed and all runways are now open. They were shut down for an hour…

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove told the Cabinet today that some MPs opposing May’s Brexit deal are

“like mid-50s swingers waiting for Scarlett Johansson to turn up…..”.

H/t Sam Coates 

