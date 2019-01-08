Drone Sighting Shuts Down Heathrow

Despite anti-drone technology being purchased by both Heathrow and Gatwick, the UK’s largest airport has suspended all flights due to an alleged drone sighting near the runway. Developing…

UPDATE: A Heathrow spokesperson has said:

“We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience”

UPDATE II: Heathrow spokesperson has said departures have resumed and all runways are now open. They were shut down for an hour…