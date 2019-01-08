Dominic Cummings’ Real-Life Victory Speech

Here’s a video of Dom’s real speech and that tile punch I took on the night. Magnificent.#BrexitTheUncivilWar pic.twitter.com/QynOoekowa — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) January 7, 2019

After much anticipation, Brexit: The Uncivil War aired last night, predictably sending the usual suspects like Carole Cadwalladr into indignant Twitter froths. Those who were actually there (including two thirds of the current Guido newsroom) enjoyed Benedict Cumberbatch’s riveting performance as Dominic Cummings, even if many of the broader details of the campaign were inevitably glossed over in the limited space of 90 minutes. It was a drama, not a documentary…

Guido brings you the real-life version of Dom’s iconic victory speech, complete with chants of “taking back control” and the ceiling tile punch. Although Guido can confirm that Dom definitely stayed around to celebrate rather than slinking off alone…