Broadcasters Abandon College Green

Following what was described to Guido as a ‘strategic risk assessment’, broadcasters have opted not to broadcast from College Green today in light of increased harassment of presenters and guests. There is also a noticeably heightened police presence in the area…

Apparently a monitoring van has joined regular police vans around the corner from the broadcasting tents. A regular presenter from College Green has told Guido that this is a decision taken by their superiors, they expect to be back tomorrow.

Funny how after weeks of idiots shouting at ‘Leavers’, action is only taken when Remainers are shouted at…

January 8, 2019



