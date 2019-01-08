Broadcasters Abandon College Green

Following what was described to Guido as a ‘strategic risk assessment’, broadcasters have opted not to broadcast from College Green today in light of increased harassment of presenters and guests. There is also a noticeably heightened police presence in the area…

Apparently a monitoring van has joined regular police vans around the corner from the broadcasting tents. A regular presenter from College Green has told Guido that this is a decision taken by their superiors, they expect to be back tomorrow.

Funny how after weeks of idiots shouting at ‘Leavers’, action is only taken when Remainers are shouted at…