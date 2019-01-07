Minister: “We Might Have to Extend Article 50” if Deal Voted Down

“We might have to extend Article 50” says Tory Minister Margot James if MPs do not back PM's #Brexit deal in vote next week#politicsive https://t.co/xv0sMNUXQg pic.twitter.com/03KnWmAf8M — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 7, 2019

Culture Minister Margot James has told Politics Live that the Government “might have to extend Article 50” if May’s deal is voted down in Parliament. Needless to say this is going down like a cup of cold sick amongst Brexiteers…

Downing Street have pushed back strongly against the suggestion that this is now the Government’s position. As May said yet again on Marr just yesterday, the UK will be leaving on the EU on the 29th of March. Of all the promises she has made, this probably isn’t one she can row back from…