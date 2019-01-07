London Ranked First in Europe For ‘Future Proofing’

London has been ranked as the foremost city in Europe for ‘future proofing’ by international professional services and investment management company JLL. Their analysis looks at key data points in wide ranging criteria, from ‘International Patent Applications’ to ‘Environmental Quality’. No other European city comes close…

Globally, London is only beaten by San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and New York. The results show that London is still better placed than any other city in Europe to face down future challenges and continue to prosper – “despite Brexit”. That is not going to change unless we got a Corbyn government…