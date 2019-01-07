Far Right Yellow Vest Protesters Revealed

Is this what its come to …? @Anna_Soubry faces "nazi" taunts….. pic.twitter.com/NHNMULtbEK — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) January 7, 2019

The small group of yellow vested lunatics who shouted at Owen Jones have been on a busy mission to make themselves thoroughly reviled by all Leavers and Remainers alike. The man doing most of the shouting appears to be James Goddard, who has previously shouted about Number 10 hosing “satanic paedophiles” and has called for the deportation of “every last Muslim” from the United Kingdom. Pound shop EDL.

This small band of nutters have been shouting outside parliament for weeks. Their tiny protests have closed down Westminster Bridge twice, employing the tactics of loony environmentalists. Extremist horseshoe politics…

Today they have been shouting at Anna Soubry, but Leavers and Remainers alike have been drowned out by these same few lunatics again and again. This minuscule group is only followed by 395 people on Twitter and 246 people on Facebook.

Goddard and his group seem to spend most of their time preoccupied with a conspiracy theory, alleging a tragic drunk driving case was actually a secret act of Islamic terror covered up by the Government. He and his few friends are obsessed with Muslims and don’t appear to have been concerned about the EU at all until just a few months ago. Media shouldn’t fall for the idea that these people are pro-Brexit protesters. They’re nativist losers desperate to hijack an issue for attention.