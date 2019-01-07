Chuka Slams 2nd Referendum

Watch this clip for a prime example of why people don’t trust politicians. Here is second referendum evangelist Chuka Umunna speaking at a Fabian Society/NCS event at the Labour Conference Fringe in 2016. He even posted the video on his own Facebook page, including this segment where he slams the idea of a second referendum:

“I’m sorry, I’m not one of those people who thinks we should be calling for a second referendum. I think that would just look like, the referendum was fought under rules we agreed to, a result was delivered, because we don’t like it we now want to replay it again – which will simply entrench a view that we’re some elite, who don’t want to pay any attention to the people.”

Guido couldn’t put it any better himself…