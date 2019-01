“I have been clear with my colleagues… Two things: One, I am not going to call a snap election, and secondly I am not going to be leading the party in to the 2022 general election” Theresa May tells #marrhttps://t.co/RVlA6DlwPF pic.twitter.com/pP0nNViH16

— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 6, 2019