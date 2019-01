“Yes, we are going to hold the vote” Theresa May confirms to #marr that #Brexit meaningful vote will take place in January https://t.co/lwLOnPKoL5 pic.twitter.com/tblxzInFZC — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 6, 2019

Theresa May confirms to Andrew Marr that the vote will “definitely” go ahead this month, around the 14th or 15th of January. Hard to row back from that but if anyone can kick the can down the road it’s May…