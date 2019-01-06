May Firm on Second Referendum

Theresa May has firmly reiterated her position against a second referendum, even if Parliament tries to play silly games with one. Parliament can pass as many motions as it likes, the bottom line is there isn’t going to be a second referendum without a Government that is willing to push one through in law…

Quote of the Day

Corbyn puts fear into politicians and the media alike…

“I want us to have a vote as soon as possible… and if that means recalling parliament to have the vote — let’s have it.”

