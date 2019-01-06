May Firm on Second Referendum

"In my view there should not be a second #Brexit referendum" – UK PM Theresa May says it would divide the country and it could not be held before March 29 https://t.co/oqrR38fGIw #marr pic.twitter.com/gk5nTSPsuZ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 6, 2019

Theresa May has firmly reiterated her position against a second referendum, even if Parliament tries to play silly games with one. Parliament can pass as many motions as it likes, the bottom line is there isn’t going to be a second referendum without a Government that is willing to push one through in law…