PMI Data UK Up, Eurozone Down

December services PMI numbers are out, for the UK it was 51.2, compared to 50.4 in November; estimates were for 50.7. So the UK surprised on the upside and is rising…

In the Eurozone the number was also 51.2 compared to 53.4 in November, with Germany at 51.8 (November was 53.3), France dropped significantly to 48.7 (November 55.1). European optimism about the economy is declining..

The UK economy grew 0.6% quarter over quarter in Q3 which makes for annual growth of 1.5%. The French economy grew 0.3% quarter over quarter in Q3 which makes for an annual increase of 1.4%. They’ll want to keep that cross channel trade flowing…

