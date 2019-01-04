Caroline Lucas Calls For Meat Tax

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference, the former leader of the Green Party urged the Government to urgently explore policies that will “massively reduce livestock production.” She stated that “we need serious consideration of measures like a meat tax”, treating the staple food as if it were cigarettes or alcohol. Is nothing sacred anymore?

She went on to say other types of food may need to be more expensive too, in order to regress move to “more sustainable” farming methods. Preempting the obvious charge that this may be fine for the posh hipsters who typically vote Green, not so good for those on lower incomes, Lucas said “to the extent that higher prices might be necessary, then welfare and minimum wage payments will also need to increase.” Raising living costs AND raising welfare spending. Genius.