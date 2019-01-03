MPs Will Debate TV Debates

Sky News’ dogged campaign to #MakeDebatesHappen may be about to finally start yielding results with MPs set to debate the issue on Monday. After several months, Sky’s petition to establish an Independent Debates Commission has now hit the 133,000 mark after a relentless campaign to promote it that even included Kay Burley asking Jon Bon Jovi whether he supported the idea. We’re half way there…

TV debates haven’t really caught on in the UK after Nick Clegg’s surge in 2010 put the two main parties off. Small parties naturally all want to get a look in but the anarchic seven-way debate last year generated much heat and very little light. On balance Guido reckons it’s a good idea as long as the commission is politically independent and not funded by the taxpayer. Since it’s the broadcasters that stand to benefit, surely they can stump up the cash for it…