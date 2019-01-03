David Davis Hasn’t Urged May to Delay Meaningful Vote

A number of media outlets are reporting today that David Davis has urged Theresa May to delay the meaningful vote again in an op-ed in the Telegraph. He hasn’t.

As his op-ed actually reads:

“And let’s be clear: the Withdrawal Agreement does not respect the referendum result. That is why the meaningful vote had to be delayed and one wonders if even the January vote will go ahead. “Attempts to frighten MPs into supporting it are unlikely to work, because voting down this substandard deal will not result in no Brexit. How could it? There is no mechanism for that to happen. The UK will leave the EU on 29 March. That is nailed down in primary legislation and international treaty commitments. There is no wriggle room.”

At no point does he urge May to delay the vote. His main points are the importance of no deal preparations and that MPs should ignore “briefings that Continuity Remain elements will seek to extended Article 50 or force a second referendum”. Guido understands that DD is in fact a bit miffed that this misinterpretation of his remarks has taken hold. Not helped by the Telegraph’s own front page…

Delaying the vote again will not change the fundamental lack of support for May’s deal in the Commons, nor the fact that the EU currently sees no need to move on its position. May actually losing the vote will force the EU to make a choice – does it throw away the possibility of any deal or come back to the table? It will be the latter…