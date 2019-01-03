Baroness Scotland Lands Commonwealth With Million Pound Legal Bill

The Commonwealth is facing a legal bill of over £1 million after its disgraced leader Baroness Scotland lost a second major employment tribunal case in under a year. That’s after already blowing vast sums of taxpayers’ money on bumper contracts for her friends and attempting to bill the taxpayer £450,000 to do up her grace-and-favour Mayfair home…

This time, Scotland’s Secretariat was found to have breached its contractual obligations on two counts towards its former Deputy Secretary General, Dr Josephine Ojiambo. Scotland initially failed in her obligation to consider the renewal of Ojiambo’s three-year contract, before attempting to stop Ojiambo from pursuing a grievance with a barrage of email ultimatums trying to force her into a contract extension of a mere 3.5 months – and only on the condition that she dropped “ALL” her other complaints. Unsurprisingly Ojiambo declined.

The tribunal awarded Ojiambo all legal costs along with compensation which is expected to run up to a quarter of a million pounds altogether, not including the Commonwealth’s own legal costs. The total damages and legal costs from the two cases could run to as much as £1.25 million – over 5% of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s annual expenditure. Taxpayers again picking up the tab for Baroness Scotland’s chronically unprofessional behaviour…