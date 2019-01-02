UK Experiencing Worst Decade for Housebuilding On Record

The Tories are telling the truth that house building is at its highest in a decade, unfortunately that spin doesn’t tell the whole story. The Centre for Policy Studies has revealed that despite a recent uptick, this decade is set to see house-building in England at the lowest level of any decade since the Second World War. It’s not good enough to get back to where we were year-on-year, more needs to be done to make up for a decade of lost growth…

In the 1960s, new building in England reached the equivalent of one home for every 14 people. By the 2010s, that ratio has collapsed to one home for every 43 people.

Director of the CPS, Robert Colvile described the building of fewer homes as “part of a pattern stretching back half a century.” The CPS called on Ministers to “take bold action in 2019 to ensure that the 2020s become the decade in which we break this hugely damaging cycle.” They’re right, it is also an electoral imperative for the Tories…