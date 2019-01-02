Len and Seumas in Fyne Company at New Year Bash with Karie Murphy and Glamorous Blonde

The left’s head honchos have never been adverse to a good party and this New Year was no exception with Unite boss Len McCluskey and Seumas Milne celebrating in style at the luxury Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inveraray for a cool £429 a head. Len donned his not-very-proletarian black tie for the celebrations, Seumas looked more avant garde in a black turtleneck and chinos:

It wasn’t just a trip for the boys, Corbyn’s chief of staff Karie Murphy was also there to enjoy the Hogmanay celebrations on the shores of Loch Fyne. Close friends Len and Karie were spied holding hands on the way out of the bar and Guido’s kilt-wearing co-conspirator reports that the pair shared a room together. No doubt having late night policy discussions.

Len and Seumas were also spotted at what was billed as the “Chef’s Gala New Year’s Eve Dinner” with a glamorous blonde in a strapless dress. She looked like Seumas’s auld acquaintance, Jennifer Robinson, the lawyer for Julian Assange who was snapped getting a bit too cosy with Seumas on the roof terrace of a plush London hotel back in July 2017.

Guido’s co-conspirator says Seumas and the blonde appeared to be together although they avoided any PDAs. This time…