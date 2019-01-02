Labour Also Increasing Train Fares by “Disgraceful” 3%

Jeremy Corbyn has predictably boarded the outrage train over the 3.1% rail fare increase announced this morning, branding it “disgraceful” and taking the opportunity to push his nationalisation agenda. At least he isn’t still on holiday like last year

Corbyn says Labour are “campaigning all over the country today on this”. Will Labour also be campaigning in Wales and Merseyside, where rail fare increases are fully devolved to the Labour-controlled local authorities but have still been raised by over 3%? Classic Labour hypocrisy…

Tags:
People:
January 2, 2019 at 11:28 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Corbyn puts fear into politicians and the media alike…

“I want us to have a vote as soon as possible… and if that means recalling parliament to have the vote — let’s have it.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.