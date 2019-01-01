September in Review

Thuggish leftists went even further with their attacks on Jacob Rees-Mogg, this time shouting at his children and nanny outside their family home. Corbyn got shirty with yet another reporter. Labour members re-elected the notorious Pete Willsman to the NEC, while an Iranian Revolution cheerleader topped the poll. The biggest political drama of the Lib Dems’ Conference was the bitter fight between activists over whether it was okay to go to Wetherspoons or not. Corbynistas went one better and launched a boycott of the “deplorable” Guardian. The hard left starting to eat itself…

