July in Review

Brexit finally went bang in July as Boris, David Davis and Steve Baker all resigned over Theresa May’s Chequers plan, which has only got worse since. Six months of “will they, won’t they” began as Guido reported that desperate whips had been asking MPs to withdraw letters of no confidence in the PM. Lefties predictably tried to ruin England’s thrilling World Cup run. Bonkers Billy Bragg incredibly claimed that Jews had “work to do” to rebuild trust with Labour in the midst of Corbyn’s anti-Semitism scandal. Juncker had yet another memorably unstable moment, this time at a NATO summit…