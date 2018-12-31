May in Review

The weirdo one man stage invasion when the British singer came on was of course by a crazy Corbynista. It worked out badly for him, Israel won Eurovision. It worked out badly for Owen Jones’ own campaign to oust the Tories in local elections, the Tories held on. A furious Labour insider complained “Hundreds of activists were sent to campaign in the wrong places just to feed the outsized egos of a few pied pipers on Twitter. It can’t be allowed to happen again.” It will…