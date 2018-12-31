May in Review

The weirdo one man stage invasion when the British singer came on was of course by a crazy Corbynista. It worked out badly for him, Israel won Eurovision. It worked out badly for Owen Jones’ own campaign to oust the Tories in local elections, the Tories held on. A furious Labour insider complained “Hundreds of activists were sent to campaign in the wrong places just to feed the outsized egos of a few pied pipers on Twitter. It can’t be allowed to happen again.” It will…
- Eurovision Stage Invader Is Corbynista
- Humiliation For Owen Jones’ “Unseat the Tories” Vanity Campaign
- Tommy Robinson Jailed, Reporting Restrictions Lifted
- Labour Activists Brand First BAME Home Secretary “Coconut” and “Uncle Tom”
- Labour Members Disrupt Minute’s Silence For Tessa Jowell
- 295 MPs Who Tried to Muzzle the Press
- Adonis Tweets Racist Cartoon