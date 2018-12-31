June in Review

June saw an attempted putsch against Anna Soubry in her constituency, Guido was the first with the news. Peston on Sunday was culled, mercifully reducing the Sunday politics shows overload. Arron Banks got up to fun and games in parliament before leaving for lunch. The ABC’s adoration of the EU is something to behold. The European Commission didn’t want us to behold some intemperate comments from Juncker.
- Soubry’s Constituency Association Chairman Canvassing Membership’s Support
- Soubry Calls Broxtowe Tories Crisis Meeting
- Soubry On Quitting the Tories
- Soubry Accuses Association Chairman of Plot to Oust Her and Reports Him to CCHQ
- LibDem Policy: It’s Transphobic to Call Ian Huntley Ian Huntley
- Corbynistas Triggered By Tracey Ullman Sketch
- Brexit Britain Wins $35 Billion Contract to Build Aussie Warships
- Peston on Sunday Cancelled
- Collins Humiliated as Banks Walks Out For Lunch
- Priti Hands Dossier of Remain Collusion Evidence to Electoral Commission
- Welby: EU is Greatest Human Achievement For 1500 Years
- EU Deletes Footage of Juncker Insulting Italians and Denies He Said It