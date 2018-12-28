Saj Curtails Holiday To Deal With Migrant Crisis “Major Incident”



Sajid Javid has declared the surge in migrant crossings of the English Channel a “major incident.” The Home Secretary cut his holiday short and travelled back to the UK today to deal with the crisis, as two more inflatable boats carrying migrants from Iran and Syria were caught today mid crossing. These latest boats bring the number of migrants who have attempted to cross the channel since Christmas up to nearly 100.

The Home Office said that Javid “has insisted the Home Office treat the situation as a major incident and has appointed a Gold Commander and asked for daily updates.”