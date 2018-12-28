January in Review

“Denis MacShane Put His Finger Up My Bum” was perhaps an unexpected headline and return to the public eye of a regular Guido focus of interest. In media news Guardian Axes Paul Mason’s Column and James O’Brien Too Much For Newsnight proved even left-of-centre media can tire of polemicists. Dave on Hot Mic: Brexit Has Turned Out Less Badly Than We Thought was a concession from the former PM that perhaps Project Fear (Version 1) was over done.

Thousands of Doctors On Ski Trips During ‘Winter Crisis’, surely doesn’t help “Our NHS”, it was a popular story followed up on tabloid front pages. A real zinger from Fraser Burns Polly.

In an increasingly difficult to understand alternative gendered reality, watch as a Feminist Fight Club Vows to Destroy Tories and Smash Patriarchy yet Labour Suspend Campaigner to Keep All Women Shortlists Real Over “Women Don’t Have Dicks” Tweet. Labour MP Debbie Abrahams was rendered Speechless at McDonnell’s Violent Misogyny.