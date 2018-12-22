Saturday 7-Up

This week 205,624 visitors visited 675,952 times viewing 1,047,348 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- UK and EU Agree to Maintain Common Transition Convention Even if No Deal
- Fiona Onasanya Guilty of Perverting Course of Justice
- Juncker’s Jolly Dinner
- Ivan Lewis Quits Labour With Damning Resignation Letter to Corbyn
- Ireland: No Deal, No Hard Border
- Juncker’s Christmas Pay Rise Gives Him €32,700 a Month
- Corbyn Calls Theresa May a “Stupid Woman”
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…