Former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown has died this evening following a short illness. Guido’s thoughts are with his family.

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said

Paddy will be desperately missed by everyone at the Liberal Democrats as a dear friend and colleague, and remembered as someone who made an immeasurable contribution to furthering the cause of liberalism.

Lord Ashdown led the Lib Dems from their founding in 1988, until 1999.