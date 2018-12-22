Americans Are Crowdfunding Millions For Trump’s Wall

A US Army veteran has set up an apparently entirely serious ‘GoFundMe‘ page to help fund the construction of Trump’s promised wall along the southern US border. In just five days, the campaign has already raised well over $14 million. Still no sign of Mexico paying for it…

This comes as the US Government shut down in the early hours of this morning, as Trump has refused to sign off any federal funding package passed by Congress that does not include $5 billion for his promised wall.

The crowdfund page points to previous private donations for US Government construction and says that

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly 5 Billion Dollars, even if we get half, that’s half the wall.”

They are currently 0.3% of the way there…

UPDATE: A rival crowdfund page has raised over $100,000 to buy ladders for migrants to climb over the wall.