We will be updating at a much slower pace over the holidays, tomorrow the daily Guidogram will be sent out for the last time this year. We’ll take a look back on stories, rows and scandals of the year over the coming days.

The team want to say heartfelt thanks once again to our ever loyal and growing readership, for your critical feedback, for the tips, for the fun, the brickbats and making this site what it is today. We love you. We wish you a peaceful Christmas, free of Brexit rows…