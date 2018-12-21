Chris Williamson Shares Petition Defending Notorious Anti-Semite

Corbynite MP Chris Williamson has shared a petition urging Islington Council to reverse their ban on notorious anti-Semite Gilad Atzmon from performing at their venue.

Even Hope Not Hate has called Atzmon “an antisemite who has promoted the works of Holocaust deniers.” He blamed Grenfell Tower tragedy on “Jerusalemites” and has stood accused of Holocaust denial by human rights lawyer Adam Wagner. He has openly said “I despise the Jew in me and detest the Jew in you”.

Williamson remains a signatory to the extraordianry petition and has so far refused to apologise for sharing it on Twitter, and has even refused to acknowledge that he deleted his original tweet urging his followers to join him in signing the petition. Even by Chris Williamson’s standards, this is really bad. How can Labour continue to let him stand as a representative of their party?

UPDATE: Williamson has apologised, claiming that he “wasn’t aware” of the Atzmon’s anti-Semitism until after he tweeted the petition.

“I am told that in various blogs and in speeches he has adopted antisemitic language. I wasn’t aware of this until after I tweeted the petition.”

UPDATE II: The Board of Deputies of British Jews has called for Labour to withdraw the whip from Chris Williamson.

Read Williamson’s apology in full here: