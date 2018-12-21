Chris Williamson Shares Petition Defending Notorious Anti-Semite

Corbynite MP Chris Williamson has shared a petition urging Islington Council to reverse their ban on notorious anti-Semite Gilad Atzmon from performing at their venue.
Even Hope Not Hate has called Atzmon “an antisemite who has promoted the works of Holocaust deniers.” He blamed Grenfell Tower tragedy on “Jerusalemites” and has stood accused of Holocaust denial by human rights lawyer Adam Wagner. He has openly said “I despise the Jew in me and detest the Jew in you”.
Williamson remains a signatory to the extraordianry petition and has so far refused to apologise for sharing it on Twitter, and has even refused to acknowledge that he deleted his original tweet urging his followers to join him in signing the petition. Even by Chris Williamson’s standards, this is really bad. How can Labour continue to let him stand as a representative of their party?
UPDATE: Williamson has apologised, claiming that he “wasn’t aware” of the Atzmon’s anti-Semitism until after he tweeted the petition.
“I am told that in various blogs and in speeches he has adopted antisemitic language. I wasn’t aware of this until after I tweeted the petition.”
UPDATE II: The Board of Deputies of British Jews has called for Labour to withdraw the whip from Chris Williamson.
Read Williamson’s apology in full here:
“APOLOGY
Earlier today I tweeted a petition about an Islington Council ban against the Blockheads performing with their chosen line up. The council has blocked jazz musician Gilad Atzmon from playing with the group.
Since then I’ve learned that Atzmon, a former Israeli soldier, is not confined to the jazz world. I am told that in various blogs and in speeches he has adopted antisemitic language.
I wasn’t aware of this until after I tweeted the petition.
As soon as I was informed, I deleted the tweet. I’ve always condemned all forms of racism, including antisemitism, and strongly disassociate myself from Atzmon’s antisemitic views. I therefore apologise for tweeting this petition and any distress or offence it may have caused.”