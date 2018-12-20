‘Scrooge’ Sadiq Banning Tube Ads for Christmas Treats

Junk food isn’t the only thing which is set to fall foul of Sadiq Khan’s latest advertising ban on TfL – festive treats including mince pies and Christmas puddings would also be caught out under the ban. Former Tory mayoral hopeful Andrew Boff also claimed that Macmillan Cancer Support could be prevented from advertising their famous coffee morning fundraisers on the tube under the ban because of the presence of cakes in their adverts.

Boff accused Sadiq of being a “Scrooge” and called for the “entirely flawed” ban to be scrapped altogether. Politicians from all parties could do with reeling in their knee-jerk instincts to ban anything and everything…