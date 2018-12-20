Corbyn Tries to Deflect From “Stupid Woman” Row With Lie About Westminster Death

Fresh from giving his less-than-convincing denials about whether he called Theresa May a “stupid woman” or not at PMQs yesterday, Corbyn has tried to deflect from the row by angrily telling the BBC this morning: “you and your colleagues in the media seem utterly obsessed with this. The fact that a homeless man died outside Parliament has got no coverage whatsoever, and it should.” This is simply not true.

In fact, as of this morning, the sad news had already been covered by the BBC, Sky, ITV, Guardian, Independent, Sun, Mirror, Mail, Metro, Evening Standard, HuffPost and more. Both events have rightly received lots of media attention, it is simply fake news for Corbyn to try to distract from one with a lie about the other…