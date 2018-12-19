Soubry’s Searing Attack on Bercow

A furious Anna Soubry has torn into John Bercow for his handling of the “stupid woman” incident. Bercow is visibly rattled as he tries to shout down angry MPs. Is his grip finally starting to slip?
A furious Anna Soubry has torn into John Bercow for his handling of the “stupid woman” incident. Bercow is visibly rattled as he tries to shout down angry MPs. Is his grip finally starting to slip?
Penny Mordaunt on leadership…
‘The leadership required at this moment doesn’t reside in a single person, but in all of us.’