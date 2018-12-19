Foreign Office Tries to Sabotage Matt Hancock’s Party

Matt Hancock hosted a well-attended Christmas bash for hacks last night in his top floor Department of Health office with sweeping views of Parliament and the London skyline. However it almost wasn’t so, with a mischievous SpAd from the Foreign Office – hosting a rival party just across St James’s Park in Lancaster House – briefing thirsty journalists that no alcohol was being served at Hancock’s party. Happily Guido can report that was certainly not the case. Although Guido hears that booze wasn’t always in such good supply at parties hosted by Hancock’s predecessor – who is now the occupant of the Foreign Office…