Fiona Onasanya Guilty of Perverting Course of Justice

Labour MP Fiona Onasanya has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice after a mammoth Old Bailey trial. She stood accused of lying over who was driving a speeding car. The last MP to be found guilty of a similar offence was Chris Huhne. He resigned and a by election was called. Onasanya’s leave voting Peterborough seat has a Labour majority of just 607…

UPDATE: Labour says they have suspended Onasanya and say she should resign as an MP…

“The Labour Party is deeply disappointed in Fiona Onasanya’s behaviour. It falls well below what is expected of politicians. She should now resign.”

The Conservatives selected their new Peterborough candidate, Paul Bristow, in October.

