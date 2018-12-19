Christmas PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale) (Lab)
Q2 Grahame Morris (Easington) (Lab)
Q3 John Mann (Bassetlaw) (Lab)
Q4 Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde) (Lab)
Q5 Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) (Lab)
Q6 Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) (Lab)
Q7 Ian C. Lucas (Wrexham) (Lab)
Q8 Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire) (Con)
Q9 Chris Elmore (Ogmore) (Lab)
Q10 Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham) (Con)
Q11 Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire) (Con)
Q12 Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South) (Lab)
Q13 Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton) (Con)
Q14 Mary Glindon (North Tyneside) (Lab)
Q15 Peter Grant (Glenrothes) (SNP)

Will it be a Christmas cracker?

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

