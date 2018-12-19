Boles Promised To Call a By Election if He Defected

After threatening to defect from the Conservative Party in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Nick Boles has still not replied to Douglas Carswell’s challenge to him to call a by-election, as Carswell did when he defected. Why would Boles be reluctant to do this if he believes that his (61% leave voting) constituents also reject no deal?

Now a co-conspirator has dug up an interesting leaflet sent to Nick Boles’ constituents. Under the heading “How do we know you won’t betray us, if we elect you?” Boles writes that

“I think MPs elected for one party should have to stand down and call a by election if they defect to another party.”

Was his defection threat empty, or is he going to “betray” the spirit of an election promise he himself made? Let’s hope it doesn’t come to this…