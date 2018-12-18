Remain Campaign’s Shameless Sob Story

The Remain Campaign’s Director of Communications Tom Baldwin has written a real sob story for the Spectator in response to an article which pointed out a major error their recent report attacking the ‘Norway Plus’ option. Baldwin goes full holier-than-thou as he insists:

“We are determined to be an evidence-based campaign and will continue to contest claims for forms of Brexit that are clearly untrue… “Everyone should owe it to the public to engage in that debate in a way that upholds the very highest standards of rigour and truthfulness.”

This is coming from a campaign that:

Claimed for months that it was only interested in securing a “soft Brexit”, not stopping Brexit altogether.

Campaigned heavily for the UK to remain in the Single Market and Customs Union – only to now launch a full-frontal attack on that ‘Norway Plus’ option.

Was humiliated on national television for a flagrantly misleading video purporting to show Leave campaigners arguing in favour of the single market.

Said it was closing down but kept its entire email database in a questionable interpretation of data protection laws.

Are largely the same people who ran the Remain campaign with its vast array of discredited scare stories about the effects of voting to Leave.

Complained about Vote Leave “micro-targeting” on Facebook but has sent almost as many micro-targeted ads on Facebook in the last two and a half months as Vote Leave did in the entire campaign.

Are still under investigation by the Information Commissioner about data irregularities involving the Lib Dems.

Claims to be about giving ordinary people a say but is in fact a vast, well-funded corporate lobbying operation with dozens of full-time staff whose only goal is stopping Brexit, not boosting democracy.

The “People’s Vote” campaign have no interest in what people have or haven’t voted for, they simply want to stop Brexit by whatever means that are available to them, desperate for a second chance to atone for losing a campaign that was massively stacked in their favour in the first place. They are free to campaign for what they like but trying to take the moral high ground like this really is shameless…